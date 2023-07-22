Drake is iffy on the whole concept of marriage. On the one hand, he thinks it's an "ancient" way of thinking but on the other hand, he just may ultimately take the plunge, but that doesn't mean he doesn't still have his worries.

Speaking to Bobbi Althoff on her The Real Good podcast, the "Hotline Bling" rapper was asked about marriage. Fans will recall he famously had a necklace made for him that included 42 stones and a staggering 351.38 carats in diamonds to represent all the times he thought about proposing but never did.

"I don’t know. It seems like a thing of, like, ancient times or something. I think I will eventually," said Drake before offering why he also doesn't think he's marriage material. "I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for. Just consistency. I think my life, my work is my priority."

Drake, who conducted the interview with Bobbi from the comfort of his bed while sipping on champagne, also said he doesn't want to get married because he doesn't want to disappoint the person he may end up with. And if he ever does decide to go down the aisle, Drake says it won't be with a celebrity.

"I probably will not end up marrying someone famous," he said. "Famous people really aren't that, like, anything. They're not that intriguing."

Drake's famous for dating famous people. While the rapper has never publicly been engaged, he has been romantically linked to Rihanna in the past and has a 5-year-old son, Adonis Graham, with Sophie Brussaux.

Ironically, earlier this week the rapper took to Instagram and called rapper Sexxy Red "my rightful wife."

A fan account for Red shared a video on TikTok recorded during Drake's show on Tuesday, showing him walking off stage in the middle of his concert to give her a hug from her seat.

"Look, they got my baby mama here tonight," he said to the cheering crowd in the clip as he kissed Red on the head.

