Drake's Son Adonis Gushes About Him as a Dad in Cute Interview

Drake's 5-year-old son, Adonis, is a natural in front of the camera! The 5-year-old cutie made a funny cameo in a Barstool Sports TikTok alongside his famous dad.
Adonis jokes around with interviewer Caleb Pressley, talking about fighting people who say he's mean while drinking a juice box. Pressley then asks Adonis if he can read, and he tells him no.
"Do you think if you had a better dad you'd be able to read?" Pressley jokingly asks.
"This is my better dad," Adonis sweetly says, nodding to Drake.
The little guy adds, "That's a funny dad. Also, he does a lot of jokes."
Pressley then puts Drake in the hot seat, asking, "Does Adonis ever try to c**k block you so he doesn't split his inheritance?"
"No, no, not really," Drake says, looking like he's deeply pondering the question. "I was thinking about it. He definitely just always is vibing out with me and telling me how great I am as a father, like, a single father. So maybe he is trying to deliver a message."
@barstoolsports Sundae Conversation Drake Part 1 🍨 @calebpressley ♬ original sound - Barstool Sports
Drake shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux. He confirmed that he fathered a child with the artist and model in 2018. In the years since, Drake has spent a lot of time with his son publicly.
This past December, he and Adonis sat courtside at a Toronto Raptors game. Adonis has some basketball skills of his own. Watch the clip below for more.
