Drake and Son Adonis Are Too Cute at Latest Basketball Outing

Drake's son, Adonis, is proving to be a big basketball fan!

The "Sticky" rapper brought the five-year-old to the Los Angeles Clippers game against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 27 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, where the pair enjoyed a father-son night out.

Sitting courtside, Drake, who has been a global ambassador for the Toronto Raptors since 2013, rocked a head-to-toe leather look, which included a racing jacket and black boots, with Adonis sporting an all-black look of his own, wearing a graphic tee, track pants and a pair of white sneakers. He also wore a green, sherpa jacket for extra warmth on the chilly, Toronto evening. The budding basketball star adorably held onto a ball of his own as he took in the game alongside his dad.

Cole Burston/Getty Images

More than a fan, the five-year-old bounced the basketball in front of him, practicing his moves while proud dad, Drake, looked on.

Adonis is becoming a bit of regular at Scotiabank Arena, with Drake most recently bringing his son along to a Dec. 7 game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Cole Burston/Getty Images

The rapper has often shared his son's love of the game on social media. Earlier this month, Drake showed off some of his Adonis' skills on the court. In a clip shared to his Instagram Story the talented tot bounced two basketballs at the same time, while the 36-year-old rapper watched in awe.

"Oooh!" Drake exclaimed as his son continued dribbling. "You're different."

Switching to one ball, Adonis bounced the basketball through his legs before shooting and scoring a basket.

"This guy's different, man," Drake said with a chuckle.

Instagram/champagnepapi

He also shared another shot of the young basketball prodigy. The adorable photo saw Adonis pensively staring out onto the court as he sat with a basketball under his feet.

Instagram/champagnepapi

Drake shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux. He confirmed that he fathered a child with the artist and model in 2018. In 2020, the rapper shared the first images of his baby boy with the world.

See more of their adorable father-son moments in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Drake Shows Off Son Adonis' Basketball Skills in New Video

Drake Throws 'Twin' Son Adonis a Superhero-Themed 5th Birthday Party

Drake Posts Adorable Video with Son Adonis After Playing Basketball

Drake’s 4-Year-Old Son Shows Off His Impressive Basketball Skills! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery