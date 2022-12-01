Drake Shows Off Son Adonis' Basketball Skills in New Video

Adonis has some serious moves on the court!

Proud dad, Drake, took to his Instagram Story Thursday to share a video of his 5-year-old son hooping it up. In the clip, the talented tot bounces two basketballs at the same time, while the 36-year-old rapper watches in awe.

"Oooh!" Drake exclaims as Adonis shows off his skills. "You're different."

Switching to one ball, Adonis bounces the basketball through his legs before shooting and scoring a basket.

"This guy's different, man," Drake says with a chuckle.

The clip comes after the "Circo Loco" rapper shared another shot of the budding basketball prodigy. The adorable photo saw Adonis pensively staring out onto the court as he sat with a basketball under his feet.

It's not the first time Drake has put Adonis' moves on display. In May, Drake shared a sweet father-son video of the pair on the court.

"Yo, where you learn to shoot like that?" Drake asked Adonis, who shrugged his shoulders and said, "I don't know," in response.

"You went four for five, you got four shots out of five!" Drake marveled. But this wasn't news to Adonis, who nonchalantly said, "Yeah, I know."

"OK, where'd you learn to shoot like that then?" Drake questioned again with a laugh.

Adonis finally told his dad, "I do it at school!" before requesting that his dad "send that to a girl!"

"You want your highlights?" Drake asked through laughter, before his son confirmed as much, telling him, "Yeah!"

Drake shares the tot with Sophie Brussaux. He confirmed that he fathered a child with the artist and model in 2018. In 2020, the rapper shared the first images of his baby boy with the world.

Drake and Brussaux most recently came together in October to celebrate their son's 5th birthday. Calling him his "twin," Drake marked the major milestone by taking to Instagram to share a series of adorable images from the superhero-themed party in honor of Adonis.

"Happy 5th to my twin 🤞🏽💖," Drake captioned the post. In the first photo, Adonis smiled as he sat behind the wheel of an arcade car game. Other snaps from the celebration included one of Brussaux posing with Adonis, pics of partygoers, and another with the birthday boy standing next to Spiderman.

The series ended with a picture of Drake holding an old school video camera, grinning ear-to-ear while he documented the birthday party. On Brussaux's Instagram page, she not only shared sweet photos from both the party and their everyday life, but also gave Drake credit for the way they are raising Adonis.

"I’m so proud of the beautiful human you are growing up to be," the 33-year-old model gushed. "We’ve done a great job @champagnepapi."

While Drake and Brussaux keep their family life primarily out of the spotlight, Adonis frequently appears on both their Instagram accounts, with Drake sharing videos of Adonis teaching him French, twinning moments with his son and snapshots of the pair happily spending time together.

