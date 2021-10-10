Drake Shares Adorable Photos With Son Adonis Celebrating His 4th Birthday
Drake is celebrating his little boy's big day! The Certified Lover Boy artist commemorated son Adonis' 4th birthday on Sunday with some heartwarming snapshots.
The artist took to Instagram to share a photo of his son's special day. In the pic, Drake, 34, poses with his little boy as they both smile brightly.
Drake -- rocking a long-sleeved black shirt and camo pants -- stooped down to get close to the birthday boy, as they stood in front of a racecar-themed backdrop. The decorations included black and white checkered balloons and a poster that read "Adonis races into 4."
"💖TEACHA💖 MORE LIFE KID," Drake captioned the sweet father-son photo.
Later, Drake shared another black-and-white snapshot that appeared to be taken in a photo booth.
In the pic, a broadly beaming Drake lifts his son in the air as the birthday boy raises his fist in what appears to be an adorable superhero pose.
Drake confirmed that he had a son on his album, Scorpion, in June 2018, a month after Pusha T released "The Story of Adidon," a diss track that suggested Drake may have fathered a child.
The rapper first shared photos of his son on social media in March 2020, posting several shots of himself with Adonis.
In May 2021, Drake brought Adonis with him to the Billboard Music Awards, and let his little boy hold his trophy as he accepted the award for Artist of the Decade. Check out the video below for more on the heartwarming moment.
