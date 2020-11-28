Drake and Son Adonis Snuggle Up In Sweet New Photo Together

Drake had the best buddy to spend his post-Thanksgiving day with.

The "Laugh Now Cry Later" rapper posted the sweetest photo of himself snuggling with his 3-year-old son, Adonis. In the pic, the two are laying down in bed, with his little boy snacking as Drake, 34, closes his eyes and puts his head on his son's shoulder.

DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper and many other of the rapper's famous friends couldn't help but comment on the cute father-son snap. The former Degrassi star shares the tot with Sophie Brussaux. Adonis was born in October 2017, however fans later found out Drake had a son the following year.

Last month, Drake celebrated his son's third birthday by posting photos of their at-home celebration.

"Young Stunna," Drake captioned the celebratory post.

Drake confirmed that he had a son on his album, Scorpion, in June 2018, a month after Pusha T released "The Story of Adidon," a diss track that suggested Drake may have fathered a child.

The rapper first shared photos of his son on social media in March 2020, posting several shots of himself with Adonis.

"I posted those pictures [and] it was great for me," he said. "It was great to just share that with the world," Drake said on Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio in May. "I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a 'celebrity' that I got to make everybody live under this blanket. So, I just wanted to free myself of that."

Drake Shares First Photos of Son Adonis With Touching Message



