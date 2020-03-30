Drake is sharing photos of his son with his fans for the first time! The 33-year-old rapper took to Instagram early Monday morning to post never-before-seen pics of 2-year-old Adonis and his mother, Sophie Brussaux.

In the images, the adorable tot shows off his curly blonde locks and bright blue eyes. Drake shared several photos that feature the rapper posing with his son and Sophie. He also included a photo of his parents, including his blonde-haired mom, Sandi Graham.

"What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light," he began his lengthy caption. "This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy."

He went on to write, "It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light."

It's unclear whether Drake is currently quarantining with his son amid the coronavirus outbreak, but he did give messages of hope for those feeling alone and talked about missing his family.

"Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up," he wrote. "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on."

Adonis was born in October 2017, but Drake did go public about his son's birth until the next spring when Pusha T slammed Drake in his diss track "The Story of Adidon." The track revealed the mother of Drake's child was named Sophie, with Pusha T rapping, "Adonis is your son and he deserves more than an Adidas press run. That's real. Love that baby, respect that girl."

In 2018, Drake spoke with LeBron James on his HBO show, The Shop, about his relationship with the mother of his child.

"I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who… you know, we've had our moments, right?" he said at the time. "And I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to, like, not love his mother… I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible, and now I’m just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he’s a beautiful boy."

Though Drake has admitted to struggling with Sophie in the past, in March 2019, he invited her to his Paris show, which she attended.

