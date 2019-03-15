Looks like Drake is attempting to smooth things over with Sophie Brussaux.

The rapper seemingly invited the mother of his 1-year-old son, Adonis, to his show at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France, on Wednesday.

Judging from a series of pics and videos posted to Brussaux's Instagram Stories, she appeared to get the VIP treatment. The French artist and former adult film star, chic in a body-hugging black dress, was having a blast, shaking her booty as she partied to Drake's music.

Following her fun night out, Brussaux also posted pics to her feed, which featured a female friend she attended the concert with.

"Papa, tu prends une bonne photo de nous ok?" she captioned the post. "Papa reprends les mêmes mais avec le flash, voyons! Attends je remets mon écharpe."

Translated from French to English, that's "Dad, can you take a good picture of us? Dad, take the same pic but with the flash, come on! Wait, I'll put my scarf back on."

As ET previously reported, news broke back in 2017 that Drake secretly fathered a child with Brussaux in a diss track, "The Story of Adidon," which was released by Pusha T amid their highly publicized feud. Drake then seemingly confirmed the speculation and acknowledged being a father in a track on his 2018 album, Scorpion.

Speaking with LeBron James on his HBO show, The Shop, last October, Drake opened up about embracing fatherhood.

"[I was] more scared to tell my mom because my mom has had real belief and real relationships with women in my life, like, over the course of my years," the rapper confessed. "I'm sure she would expect or be elated if I were to have gotten one of those women pregnant… So it was tough for me to tell her that it's somebody that she's never met."



"I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who… you know, we've had our moments, right?" he added. "And I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to, like, not love his mother… I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible, and now I’m just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he’s a beautiful boy."

Two months later, Drake also shared a photo Adonis painted him for Christmas via his Instagram.

"Adonis > Picasso," he captioned it, adding "Don’t @ me."

