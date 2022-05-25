Drake Posts Adorable Video with Son Adonis After Playing Basketball
Drake’s 4-Year-Old Son Shows Off His Impressive Basketball Skill…
Anitta Exposes Her 'Hot Girl Summer' Group Chat With Camila Cabe…
Doja Cat Vows to Make a Big Change After Health Scare
Billboard Music Awards 2022: Host Diddy Promises a ’Night of Sur…
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Make Billboard Music Awards Family…
Rauw Alejandro on ‘Complicated’ Process of Collaborating With Gi…
Jack Harlow Reads Through Billboard Awards Guest List to Find Hi…
Megan Fox Reveals She Cut a Hole in Her Jumpsuit For Sexy Time W…
Dixie D'Amelio Jokes There's 'More Mental Stability' in Season 2…
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly on 'Secret, Special Meaning' Beh…
Morgan Wallen Credits Fatherhood With Getting His Life in Check …
Maxwell on Celebrating Michael Jackson and Performing ‘Lady of M…
Chris Brown Congratulates Rihanna on Birth of Her and A$AP Rocky…
'Cheer' Stars Tease Upcoming Live Tour and Possible Season 3 (Ex…
Remembering Naomi Judd: Ann Wilson and John Rich on Losing Count…
Go Behind the Scenes of Lainey Wilson's 'Heart Like a Truck' Mus…
Kanye West 'Laying Low’ and ‘Focusing on Healing' Amid Kardashia…
Adele Gives Rare Glimpse at Life With Boyfriend Rich Paul
Billboard Music Awards 2022: All the Must-See Moments
Drake is enjoying time with his son. After shooting hoops with, Adonis, 4, the 35-year-old rapper took to his Instagram Story to share an adorable father-son video.
"Yo, where you learn to shoot like that?" Drake asked the tot, who shrugged his shoulders said "I don't know" in response.
"You went four for five, you got four shots out of five!" Drake marveled. But this wasn't news to Adonis, who nonchalantly said, "Yeah, I know."
"OK, where'd you learn to shoot like that then?" Drake questioned again with a laugh.
Adonis finally told his dad, "I do it at school!" before requesting that his dad "send that to a girl!"
"You want your highlights?" Drake asked through laughter, before his son confirmed as much, telling him, "Yeah!"
Drake shares the tot with Sophie Brussaux. He confirmed that he fathered a child with artist and model Brussaux in 2018. In 2020, the rapper shared the first images of his baby boy with the world.
Since then, Adonis has frequently appeared on his dad's Instagram account, teaching him French, twinning with him, and happily spending time together.
RELATED CONTENT:
Drake and 4-Year-Old Son Adonis Rock Matching Hairstyles in Cute Pic
Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.
Drake Gets Hilarious French Lesson From 4-year-old Son Adonis
Related Gallery