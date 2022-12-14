Drake's Massive Diamond Necklace Represents the 42 Times He Thought About Proposing Marriage
Drake is dripping with symbolism. Earlier this week, jewelry designer Alex Moss took to Instagram to talk about a piece he made for the 36-year-old rapper that apparently represents all the times he wanted to propose marriage -- but never did.
"New piece titled 'Previous Engagements' for all the times he thought about it but never did it. 42 engagement rings, 351.38 carats in diamonds," Moss captioned a video showing off the massive diamond necklace, which Drake helped design.
The jewelry designer tells E! News that the piece took over 14 months to make and features 42 stones and a staggering 351.38 carats in diamonds.
"It was made using 18k white gold, and was set using the eagle claw technique," Moss shares. "No other details can be disclosed, other than the fact that this is the most insane chain ever made."
Drake was most recently seen wearing the bling on Dec. 9 at Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, with a pair of earrings and bracelet to match.
While the rapper has never publicly been engaged, he has been romantically linked to Rihanna in the past and has a 5-year-old son, Adonis Graham, with Sophie Brussaux.
