Drake got up close and personal with rapper Sexyy Red during his Tuesday stop on his It's All a Blur tour.

The 36-year-old took to his Instagram Story to share a photo with the St. Louis rapper taken backstage at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In the photo, the Canadian superstar has his arm around Red as he presses a chaste kiss to her cheek. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old viral sensation has her hand on the side of Drake's head as she poses with her eyes closed and aims duck lips at the camera.

"Just met might my rightful wife @sexyyred," Drake wrote on the photo.

Red shared the same photo on her Instagram feed, along with a second picture of her and Drake with their heads pressed together as the "Nothing Was the Same" rapper sticks his tongue out.

"I'm yo favorite rapper favorite rapper 🤝🏾," Red captioned the two-photo slide.

Drake/champangepapi Instagram

Red -- whose real name is Janae Wherry -- shot to fame at the top of the year with her Tay Keith-produced song, "Pound Town," which went viral on TikTok and kickstarted the #PoundTownChallenge.

A fan account for Red also shared a video on TikTok recorded during Drake's show on Tuesday, showing him walking off stage in the middle of his concert to give her a hug from her seat.

"Look, they got my baby mama here tonight," he said to the cheering crowd in the clip as he kissed Red on the head.

Drake's Brooklyn stop went a fair deal better than the opening night of his It's All a Blur tour earlier this month, during which a fan threw a phone onstage, hitting him on the wrist.

The rapper seemed perplexed following the incident but quickly brushed it off and kept singing, performing his own rendition of Ginuwine's "So Anxious" to the excited crowd.

Drake is the latest artist to be pelted with an object while performing. Last month, Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye with a bracelet while performing in Idaho, and just days before that, Bebe Rexha was badly injured after a fan hurled a phone at her head, leaving her with a black eye and a cut on her face.

"Hi. I'm fine. Someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me," Ballerini wrote on her Instagram Story following the incident. "We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that's why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue. That's all I ever want, is for shows to feel like a safe place for us all."

"I love you and appreciate all of the concern," Ballerini continued, "let's make the last two shows of The Heartfirst Tour the best yet."

Ava Max, meanwhile, was slapped onstage by a concert crasher, and Pink was performing at London's Hyde Park when a fan threw a bag of her late mother's ashes onto the stage.

Following the assault against performers, some celebs like Adele have vowed to strike back if phones are sent their way, while others, including Jason Derulo, are urging artists not to engage with fans should they throw a phone their way.

