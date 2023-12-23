Bobbie Jean Carter, Sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, Dead at 41

Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of Nick and late singer Aaron Carter, has died. She was 41.

Bobbie Jean's mother, Jane Carter, spoke to TMZ and shared she's distraught at the sudden death of her daughter, who died Saturday morning in Florida. At this point the exact circumstances behind her death remain unclear. ET has reached out to Nick's reps for comment.

"I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time," she told the outlet. "When I am able to think clearly, I'll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private."

Jane added, "However deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight year old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."

Aaron Carter, Nick Carter, Bobbie Jean Carter, Leslie Carter and Angel Carter pose on September 29, 2006 in New York City. - Getty

Bobbie Jean was a fixture on the reality TV series House of Carters. She also worked closely with Aaron, serving as his wardrobe stylist when he was on tour. Bobbie Jean reportedly suffered from substance abuse over the years, and she was arrested as recently as June. According to People, who also confirmed her death, Bobbie Jean was arrested in Florida after she allegedly stole stickers and markers from a Hobby Lobby. The outlet also reported, citing a police report, that officers found a container in her purse that later tested positive for fentanyl.

Bobbi Jean's tragic death comes just over a year after Aaron was found dead at his Lancaster, California home. He was 34. ET later confirmed that the singer's primary cause of death was listed as drowning by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner. Carter's death was the result of the effects of taking alprazolam, which is a generic form of Xanax, and inhaling difluoroethane.

In the report, obtained by ET, the coroner says Carter was "submerged in a bathtub after inhalation of compressed gas and intake of alprazolam." The report states that the "Aaron's Party" singer was submerged under water and unresponsive in his bathtub.

Earlier this year, Nick spoke to ET and shared how the family's still coping with Aaron's death.

"It's definitely been tough for me and my family," Nick told ET in August from the set of his new music video in Wyoming. "It is still something that we are still processing, to this day. I don't think we will ever really get over it. It's been a lot for us, and we are finding ways to try and take a really tragic situation in our family and do something with it."

In October, Aaron's twin sister, Angel, shared her late brother's final resting place and encouraged fans to visit him.

"Aaron’s portrait was placed this morning at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills," Angel captioned her Instagram post. "He adored his fans, and I know how much this would mean to him now having a final resting place where we could all celebrate his life. I invite you to visit, share your memories, and never forget who Aaron was deep down. 🤍🕊️."

