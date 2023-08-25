It's coming up on almost a year since Aaron Carter's sudden death. And, understandably so, Nick Carter says he and his family are still processing the tragic loss as they continue grieving.

ET was with the Backstreet Boys singer in Wyoming on the set of his new music video, "Superman," and the 43-year-old shared what life has been like as they approach the one-year anniversary since Aaron was found dead in the bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California. He was 34.

"It's definitely been tough for me and my family," Nick says. "It is still something that we are still processing, to this day. I don't think we will ever really get over it. It's been a lot for us, and we are finding ways to try and take a really tragic situation in our family and do something with it."

That something, Nick points out, is getting involved with On Our Sleeves, a foundation that works to help children facing mental and emotional health struggles. In conjunction with On Our Sleeves, Nick held an event honoring Aaron at a benefit concert back in January.

Two months after Aaron's death, Nick again honored his little brother in the "Hurts to Love You" music video, which featured images of Aaron via photos and home movies. Some of the lyrics to the track include, "It hurts to love you but I love you still/ Miss you with all my heart, you know I always will."

But in the midst of his grieving, Nick has also found himself engulfed in controversy, after lawsuits were filed against him by multiple women claiming he sexually assaulted them in the early 2000s. Nick has vehemently denied the accusations, and briefly addressed with ET his legal troubles.

"Well, obviously there is a legal process happening right now and I can't get into too many of the details, but what I can say is that I am really happy with the way things are going now," he says, "and once it's all done I look forward to finally talking about it."

In the meantime, Nick's been busy in the studio. He dropped his new single, "Superman," earlier this month, and on Friday, he debuted the music video for the song, which he says is an homage to his family.

"I've been in the Backstreet Boys for the past 30 years, and when I get onstage I am this persona onstage, so to speak," Nick explains. "It's almost like I'm putting on a costume. But when I'm home, I'm just a normal guy. I have a family, three kids and I'm just Dad back at home. So, in a lot of ways -- I'm not saying at all that I'm Superman -- it's just saying that Superman puts on a cape and a costume and goes on and does what he does. But for me, I'm kinda like Clark Kent just back at home. So, in some ways, that's what it means to me. And then, also, a lot of people can take 'Superman' the song and listen to it and maybe they can relate to it in some way."

The first live performance of the track will come on his Who I Am Tour, which kicks off Oct. 4 in Lexington, Kentucky. It will mark his first solo live performance in seven years. Nick says a forthcoming album "is not ready yet," but "yes, there will be solo music coming soon."

The Who I Am Tour will make 12 stops throughout the country in October. Fans can purchase tickets and VIP packages on Nick's website.

