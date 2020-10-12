Bobby Bones to Return to 'American Idol' as In-House Mentor

He's back! Bobby Bones is returning toAmerican Idol this season as the show's in-house mentor. The 40-year-old radio personality and producer previously appeared in the role last season, offering contestants professional industry advice as they progressed in the competition.

Bones will be joining previously announced judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on the ABC competition series.

Idol is set to return in 2021. Auditions are currently taking place across the country for the upcoming season.

It's already been a big week for Bones, who announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Caitlin Parker, on Sunday.

The Dancing With the Stars winner shared photos of the romantic proposal on his Instagram account.

"I am the luckiest," he wrote. "I waited so long for the right one. And it paid off. Surprised her with a secret proposal in the barn in the backyard."

The radio DJ even brought in some musical talent, with Mat Kearney singing a meaningful song for the couple.

"I am in shock and feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I’m so in love & so happy," Parker wrote on her own account.

