Bobby Brown is reliving his wedding to the late Whitney Houston.

ET was on the set of Brown's BET two-night TV movie, The Bobby Brown Story, where the 49-year-old singer watched as actors Woody McClain and Gabrielle Dennis recreated his and Houston's nuptials.

"What do I remember most about this day?" Brown said to ET. "That I was scared…I cried most of the day, up until I said 'I do,' I was crying."

Houston and Brown tied the knot on July 18, 1992, and divorced in 2007. While the singers had a tumultuous marriage, Brown shared that their wedding day was perfect.

"I was joyful," Brown, who was joined on set with his wife of six years, Alicia, recalled. "I was getting married to the most beautiful woman in the world."

Aside from looking at his relationship with the late singer,The Bobby Brown Story will also dig into his life and career. The so-called bad boy of R&B revealed that it's been hard to relive the painful moments of his life, but feels like he's told his story his way.

"They only named me the bad boy because when it comes to the stage, I'm a bad boy," he explained. "Other than that, my life is, is serene. I mean, I'm a calm person, and not many people know that about me."

Brown also opened up about one moment in the movie that actually didn't happen. "[The producers] had written a scene where my brother had beat me in pool, and I was just like, 'No, that never happened and no we're not doing that,'" he said with a laugh.

The Bobby Brown Story airs Sept. 4 and 5 at 9 p.m. on BET.

