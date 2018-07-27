Bobby Brown Admits He Hasn't Seen 'Whitney' Documentary (Exclusive)

Bobby Brown is opening up.

During a recent sit-down interview with ET’s Kevin Frazier to discuss the BET miniseries The Bobby Brown Story, the R&B singer admitted that, despite being interviewed for the new documentary Whitney, about his late ex-wife, Whitney Houston, he has yet to see the film.

The revelation arose when Frazier brought up the interviews in the film with Houston's brothers, Gary and Michael Houston, who admitted that it was them, not Brown, who supplied the songstress with drugs. This clears up a long-held misconception that her ex-husband was providing her with the substances, which ultimately played a role in ending her life.

“I haven’t seen the documentary, but I appreciate the truth being told,” Brown says. “It brings a calmness to my heart and my soul that I’m not looked at in that light anymore.”

For the interview, Brown came to The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, the same location where Houston died in 2012.

“It was rough at first, when I was pulling up and saw the sign and saw the lobby,” he explains when asked about returning to the hotel. “I think I was able to pull myself together because my children are here; my wife is here.”

Houston's body was found submerged in her bathtub after dying of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine consumption.

Brown also briefly discussed how he’s coping with the loss of his 22-year-old daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, who died in 2015 under eerily similar circumstances. She too was discovered in a bathtub. The cause of death was pneumonia brought on by the water and the substances in her system which included marijuana, alcohol and morphine, among others.

“There’s no way to express that,” he says. “No way to express how much I miss my daughter.”

The Bobby Brown Story airs Sept. 4 and 5 on BET.

