Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Photo With Whitney Houston From Her Baby Shower

Jada Pinkett Smith is remembering an important person in her life – Whitney Houston.

On Tuesday, the mother of two posted a sweet series of photos with the pop diva from her first baby shower in 1998.

“These are the only pics I have of Whitney and I. I’m pregnant with Jaden,” Smith, 46, captioned the sweet photos. “She came to my baby shower. Whitney was so sweet, so fierce… so real. She was funny and fun and so… present.”

Smith went on to praise the late icon, adding, “As talented and famous as he was… she didn’t wear it on her sleeve. Not many of us in this business can claim that… not even myself at certain points in my life. She was o down to earth… that’s what I admired about her most. If only we could have celebrated her more while she was here. You are missed Whitney.”

In the photos, Smith is wearing a black dress and Houston is wearing a white lace ensemble and jacket.

Lately Smith has been taken several trips down memory lane. She recently shared a sweet pic of Jaden on the set of her film, The Matrix Reloaded.

