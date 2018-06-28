Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Childhood Flashback Pic Of Son Jaden From 'Matrix' Set

Jada Pinkett Smith is taking a walk down memory lane with an adorable flashback photo of her son, Jaden Smith.

The actress took to Twitter on Thursday to share the sweet throwback pic, showing a photo from the set of The Matrix Reloaded when Jaden was only three years old.

"Jaden with me on the set of the Matrix. I can’t believe he’s about to be 20," Jada captioned the snapshot, which she posted just over a week before Jaden's birthday on July 8.

The fun flashback photo shows a somewhat bored looking Jaden sitting quietly next to some camera equipment as his mom rocks her Matrix outfit -- consisting of an alligator-skin jacket and stylish triangle-lens shades.

The nostalgic post comes just a few weeks after Will Smith shared a flashback of his own, showing the couple's daughter, Willow Smith, going to her first ballet class when she was a little girl.

"I found this video of @willowsmith’s first Ballet class. She was terrified!!" the 49-year-old Collateral Beauty star captioned the cute clip. "She tried to cancel the night before. She was getting physically sick from Fear. She thought that it was going to be Painful & that she wouldn’t be good at it. #tbt."

Recently, the 17-year-old Willow has been working with her mom on Jada's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, where the pair have gotten very candid (and almost awkwardly honest) with one another. Check out the video below to hear more.

