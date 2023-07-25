Bobby Lee is crediting his And Just Like That experience as one thing that inspired him to get sober. While speaking to Rachel Bilson on her Broad Ideas podcast, the comedian explained how starring alongside Sarah Jessica Parker in the Max series helped him realize that he needed to get sober.

"When I was using -- this is the most horrifying thing -- I was in Hawaii and I was blackout drunk and my agent calls and says, 'They need you in New York,'" Lee, who plays Jackie Nee on the show, said.

The change to the filming schedule meant that Lee had to get on a plane and head to New York right away.

"So I get on a plane, go to New York. I took, like, 600 mg of THC and I got s**t faced," he said. "I was in a blackout when I landed in New York."

When Lee found out that his driver wasn't taking him to the hotel, but was rather heading right to the AJLT set, the actor's "face just became drenched with sweat."

"I remember going there, being so high and drunk, and when I was reading the script, I couldn't even understand what the f**k it was even saying," he said. "And it was the most difficult scene, too. I had to cross a street with [Parker] and it's in the middle of New York."

Filming was "a nightmare" that day, as Lee "couldn't even say the f**king first line."

"I remember saying to myself, 'This is never going to happen again. I have to get sober. This is insane,'" he said, before noting that the experience "could've been a career-ender" for him.

"It was a huge opportunity," he said. "It's insane what my disease does to me."

Season 2 of And Just Like That is now streaming on Max.

