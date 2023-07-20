Manhattan men are a dime a dozen in the Sex and the City universe. On Wednesday, author Candace Bushnell, who penned the book that the original HBO series was based off, took to Twitter to poke fun at the show's Max reboot, And Just Like That, recasting actor Peter Hermann in a recent role.

In an episode that aired earlier this month, Hermann played George, an app designer who has a short-lived romance with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) after she causes him to crash his bike.

Bushnell pointed out that Hermann also played the cameo role of David in the original series, a Jewish man that Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) is set up with right before she reunites with her now-husband, Harry Godlenblatt (Evan Handler).

"The fact that Carrie’s app designer boyfriend is the same guy that Charlotte was set up with at the synagogue in season six really speaks to the lack of eligible bachelors in New York City," Bushnell quipped, sharing photos of Hermann in both roles.

The fact that Carrie’s app designer boyfriend is the same guy that Charlotte was set up with at the synagogue in season six really speaks to the lack of eligible bachelors in New York City. pic.twitter.com/pPbLarkIeN — Candace Bushnell (@CandaceBushnell) July 19, 2023

Hermann isn't the first famous man to be recycled by the franchise.

Justin Theroux played the minor role of Jared in season 1 and Vaugh Wysel, a main love interest to Carrie whose family she loved more than him, in season 2.

And actors William Abadie and Ajay Mehta both had short-lived roles in And Just Like That after having cameos in Sex and the City.

As for Carrie's love life, she quickly moved on from Hermann's George and in this week's episode, and was seen sending an email to her ex-fiancé, Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), in the hopes of reconnecting after the death of her husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

New episodes of And Just Like That stream Thursdays on Max.

