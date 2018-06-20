Bode Miller Posts Another Message of Gratitude to Friends and Family Following Daughter's Accidental Drowning

Bode Miller is reeling from the loss of his child earlier this month.

The 40-year-old Olympic skier — whose 19-month-old daughter, Emeline, drowned in a swimming pool accident on June 10 — took to Instagram on Tuesday to give an update on his family.

"We want to thank our friends, family and every one of you who sent a message, said a prayer or donated for the overwhelming expression of support - we are truly touched and blessed," Miller wrote alongside a sweet snap of him kissing Emeline’s cheek. "Our midwives started a gofundme campaign to raise funds and we intend to donate these funds raised to worthwhile causes connected to water safety education."

"We are inspired to make our baby girls memory go forth and help prevent as many drownings as possible," the caption concluded. "We will post more soon on our plans and efforts."

Miller’s wife, 31-year-old professional beach volleyball player Morgan Beck, posted the same message with a photo of herself and Emeline grinning in winter wear.

Miller — who shares son Nash, 3, with Beck and has two children, Samuel, 5, and Neesyn, 10, from previous relationships — also took to social media last week to thank both their midwives and supporters.

"Thank you for all the love and support and to our midwives @lindseymeehleis and @courtneykellis for helping us find the support our family needs during this impossible time," Miller wrote next to a photo of him holding his daughter.

Following Emeline’s death, Miller and Beck, who are currently expecting their second child, posted a message on Instagram.

"We are beyond devastated," they wrote alongside multiple pics of Emeline. "Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time."

The Orange County Coroner's confirmed the news to ET on June 11, while a spokesperson for Orange County Fire Authority told ET, "Orange County Fire Authority responded to a 911 call for a drowning on Sunday, June 10. Paramedics initiated advanced life support care on the patient on the scene, transported the patient to the emergency room and subsequently the patient was pronounced deceased."

Here’s more on the tragic accident:

RELATED CONTENT:

Olympic Skier Bode Miller Thanks Fans for Their Support Following Death of His 19-Month-Old Daughter

Olympic Skier Bode Miller's 19-Month-Old Daughter Dies After Swimming Pool Accident

Ruthie Ann Miles Miscarries Just Months After Young Daughter Died in Fatal Accident

Related Gallery