Bono Forced to Cancel U2 Show After Losing His Voice Mid-Concert

U2 was forced to cancel their concert after Bono had difficulties singing.

A concertgoer tells ET that during the rock band’s performance of “Red Flag Day” at their Berlin concert on Saturday, the 58-year-old frontman lost his voice. The eyewitness said that U2 then tried to play “Beautiful Day,” but left the stage saying they’d be back in 15 minutes.

The eyewitness added that management came out and was asking for patience from the audience before announcing that they had to cancel the show. The band's team also added that they would later announce how they will handle the situation, possibly rescheduling the show for another date.

A video shared on Twitter by another attendee shows Bono pausing the show and explaining that "something's happened" and that they "cannot go on."

"So sorry, thank you," Bono says in the video before clearing his throat. "Before we left the dressing room, I was ready to sing for you. Something's happened and I think we cannot go on. It's not right for you... I'm sure this is not a big, big problem, but I'm going to have to do something. So... if people want to go home, that's fine. We'll play another show for you some other time. If you want to stay, we're gonna have to break for, I don't know, 10, 15 minutes. I'll go find out what's happening."

U2 playing in Berlin, Bono has lost his voice after just a couple of songs - show paused, but likely to be cancelled pic.twitter.com/CdcJE9FIqg — EFTM : 💻 + 🚘 + 🍷 (@EFTM) September 1, 2018

U2 later took to their website to apologize for the cancellation and share that Bono is "taking medical advice."

“We're so sorry for tonight's cancellation. Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice," the statement reads. "We don't know what has happened and we're taking medical advice. As always, we appreciate our audience's understanding and all our fans' support in Berlin and those who travelled from afar. We will update you very soon. Adam, Larry and Edge”

This isn't the first time that U2 canceled a show mid-concert -- a similar situation happened nearly 20 years ago. In 1989, when the band was in Amsterdam, Bono also struggled with voice problems.

They are set to play a show in Cologne, Germany, on Tuesday.

Reporting by Joseph Corral.

