'Borat 2': Sacha Baron Cohen Takes on COVID-19 in First Trailer
Borat is back! On Thursday, Amazon Prime Video debuted the trailer for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the long-awaited sequel to the 2006 flick starring Sacha Baron Cohen.
The second film picks up with Cohen's Borat, a journalist from Kazakhstan, returning to America to give his daughter as a gift to somebody who's "close to the throne" of President Donald Trump.
Shot quietly amid COVID-19, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm documents the titular character's journey as he deals with being a public figure, pranks Vice President Mike Pence during a speech, thrives in quarantine, and tries to physically combat the coronavirus.
"What's more dangerous -- this virus or the Democrats?" Borat asks two men he's quarantining with in the trailer.
"Democrats," the men respond in unison.
Earlier this summer, Cohen made headlines when he crashed a conservative rally dressed as a country singer, and tricked attendees into singing a racist song. Shortly thereafter, Rudy Giuliani claimed that Cohen tried to trick him into giving a spoof interview.
Ahead of the first presidential debate on Tuesday, a Twitter account for the Republic of Kazakhstan shared their congratulations to Trump for winning the debate, which had not yet happened.
"Impressive and amazing result for a strong premier who always put America and Kazakhstan first!" the tweet read in part.
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm will debut on Amazon Prime Video Oct. 23.
RELATED CONTENT:
Charlize Theron Was Hospitalized for Five Days After Laughing Too Hard While Watching 'Borat'
'The Spy' First Look: Sacha Baron Cohen Puts His Life at Risk in Dangerous Undercover Mission
Sacha Baron Cohen Takes Aim at O.J. Simpson on 'Who is America?' Season Finale
Related Gallery