Sacha Baron Cohen is taking on a whole new role.

Netflix released the first look at The Spy, a limited series starring the actor as Eli Cohen, on Wednesday. The real-life story follows the former Mossad agent who successfully goes undercover in Syria in the early 1960s. The six-episode drama, will show how Cohen become close enough to the military leaders and their rich friends to earn "a game-changing level of trust about Syria’s biggest anti-Israel secret initiatives."

Noah Emmerich also co-stars as Dan Peleg, Eli’s Mossad handler who tries to ease his own guilt over the sacrifices Eli makes. Hadar Ratzon Rotem portrays Eli’s wife, Nadia, who is left to raise their family on her own and knows something isn’t right about her husband’s government job, and Waleed Zuaiter plays Amin Al-Hafz, a military officer who thinks he’s found the perfect ally in the undercover Cohen.

The Spy is written and directed by Gideon Raff and Légende Films and produced by Alain Goldman.

The Spy will stream on Netflix on Sept. 6.

