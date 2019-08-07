The gang is back.

Netflix released a steamy trailer for season two of the Spanish-language teen drama Elite on Wednesday. The red-and-black, bass-heavy clip shows the cast giving sultry looks while looking into the camera.

"Hope this hold you over until then…" the video's teasy caption reads. The first season of Elite followed three working-class teens enrolled in an exclusive private school in Spain. Things took a turn for the worse when a clash between them and the wealthy students lead to the murder of schoolmate Marina.

The eight-episode second season is set to pick up right where the first season left off. While a handful of students are aware of who the murderer is, the rest of their classmates have no idea.

#Elite Season 2 premieres September 6 — hope this holds you over until then… pic.twitter.com/KVpLXZmu9X — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 6, 2019

Created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona, Elite stars Danna Paola, Miguel Herrán, María Pedraza and Jaime Lorente.

Elite returns September 6 on Netflix.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

