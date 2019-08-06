Netflix's upcoming Baby-Sitters Club adaptation just enlisted some star power.

On Tuesday, the streaming giant announced that Alicia Silverstone was cast as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the mother of Kristy Thomas, one of the show's key characters.The production has also cast Royal Pains star Mark Feuerstein as Elizabeth's love interest, Watson Brewer.

In February, Netflix broke the news that they intended to turn the hit book series by Ann M. Martin into a show. It's the third time the books have been adapted after the 1990 TV series and the 1995 feature film.

The show will follow five teenage girls -- Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer -- who form a babysitting business in the fictional Connecticut city of Stoneybrook. The stories explore common coming-of-age issues such as school, sibling rivalries, jealousy, parents' separations and more.

"I'm amazed that there are so many passionate fans of The Baby-Sitters Club after all these years, and I'm honored to continue to hear from readers -- now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers -- who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends," Martin, who will be producing the new show, wrote in a statement as part of the announcement. "So, I'm very excited about the forthcoming series on Netflix, which I hope will inspire a new generation of readers and leaders everywhere."

Early last year, Rachel Leigh Cook, who played Mary Anne Spier in the film adaptation, had a sweet reunion with her childhood co-stars Larisa Oleynik (Dawn Schafer), Bre Blair (Stacey McGill) and Schuyler Fisk (Kristy Thomas) -- as well as the movie's director, Melanie Mayron, to watch the Golden Globes.

The following summer, Cook shared her enthusiasm for a Baby-Sitters Club revival with ET. "I don't like being on camera saying, 'Hey, give me a job,'" she said. "But man, I would be so there for that."

"A bunch of us would have to have our own kids, so [the movie or series could be about] dealing with that. Maybe they are the new Baby-Sitters Club?" she added. "I just know that the world needs more BSC, probably just with a new cast and I can just make a cheeky little cameo."

Here's hoping she gets her wish! See more TV news below.

