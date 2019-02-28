'Baby-Sitters Club' Reboot Is Coming to Netflix

Another beloved book series from yesteryear is about to get a new lease on life, thanks to Netflix.



On Thursday, the streaming giant announced that they are mounting a TV reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club, based on Ann M. Martin’s hit book series.



The show will center around five teenage girls, named Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer, who form a babysitting business in the fictional Connecticut city of Stoneybrook. The stories explore common coming-of-age issues such as school, sibling rivalries, jealousy, parents’ separations and more.



This is the third time the book series has been adapted. It was a 13-episode TV series in 1990 and it was also the basis for a 1995 feature film.



“I’m amazed that there are so many passionate fans of The Baby-Sitters Club after all these years, and I’m honored to continue to hear from readers -- now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers -- who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends,” Martin, who will be producing the new show, wrote in a statement. “So I’m very excited about the forthcoming series on Netflix, which I hope will inspire a new generation of readers and leaders everywhere.”

Just last year, Rachael Leigh Cook, who played Mary Anne Spier in the '95 film, shared a photo of a touching reunion with her co-stars, Larisa Oleynik (Dawn Schafer), Bre Blair (Stacey McGill) and Schuyler Fisk (Kristy Thomas) -- as well as the movie's director, Melanie Mayron, to watch the Golden Globes.

This isn’t the first children's book series that Netflix has reinvented. Just last year, they debuted the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, based on the Archie comic book series and starring Kiernan Shipka, in the fall. The series was released in late November and less than a month later, the show was renewed for three more seasons.



