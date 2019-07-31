Martin Scorsese is back with his most ambitious film yet.

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the first teaser for The Irishman, the director’s upcoming saga about organized crime in a post-war America told through the perspective of a hustler and hitman, Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro). Exploring the inner workings of illegal enterprises, the film chronicles one of the country’s greatest unsolved mysteries: the 1975 disappearance of union boss Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino).

In addition to De Niro and Pacino, the star-studded film stars Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Stephen Graham, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Jack Huston, Kathrine Narducci, Jesse Plemons, Domenick Lombardozzi, Paul Herman, Gary Basaraba and Marin Ireland.

First teased during the 2019 Academy Awards, the latest trailer offers the first official look at footage from The Irishman, including a significantly de-aged De Niro, whose role spans decades in the film.

Netflix

While an official release date has yet to be announced, the film will make its world premiere on Sept. 27, on opening night of the 57th New York Film Festival.

