Expect to see more of Robert De Niro on Saturday Night Live.

The 75-year-old actor reprised his role as special counsel Robert Mueller on the sketch comedy show last Saturday, to read his report on President Donald Trump, Russia and the 2016 election. As De Niro told ET while promoting the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday, he considers playing Mueller his "civic duty."

"I said I'll make myself available. I consider it my civic duty to play that part," De Niro joked. "So actually, this last one, I flew in, I was on a skiing trip with a few of my children, and I literally went from the airport to NBC to get ready to do it."

"I can't wait to put that character, Alec [Baldwin, who plays Trump], in handcuffs and an orange jumpsuit and lead him off to jail," he added of his plans on the show.

And now, Robert Mueller finishes his report, William Barr summarizes the report, and Donald Trump tweets his reaction to the summary. #SNLpic.twitter.com/bcJzpIwwio — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 31, 2019

For now, De Niro is juggling his SNL duties with the Tribeca Film Festival, which he co-founded in 2002 with Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff.

"We are always looking for new things all the time," Rosenthal told ET of how they pick films to feature. "The one thing about Bob, me, our whole team is we're curious, so we're always looking at new ways of telling stories, whether it's in VR, AR, mixed reality."

The 18th Annual Tribeca Film Festival takes place from April 24 to May 5. See more on De Niro in the video below.

