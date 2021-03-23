Celebrities are speaking out following the mass shooting that took place at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday and left 10 dead.

Country singer Luke Bryan was one of the first to weigh in on Monday's rampage via Twitter. "Tragedy struck in Boulder, CO tonight. My heart goes out to the victims and their families," he wrote after hearing the news. "Praying for healing. #BoulderStrong."

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart shared similar sentiments, tweeting, "This is devastating."

"To think this could've been a member of my family. Or a friend. It is so terrifying to think we are all at risk of becoming a victim to gun violence everywhere we go," she continued. "Protect PEOPLE not GUNS, for f**ks sake, enough is enough."

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama tweeted that she was "heartbroken" by these recent tragedies of gun violence.

"I just keep thinking about all the leaders who won't take a stand to save lives and yet line up to pass bills that make it harder for us to vote," she wrote. "The #ForThePeopleAct is a chance to reaffirm that in America, the power rests with the people. It's our best chance in a generation to protect and strengthen our democracy. So I hope you'll join me and the @WhenWeAllVote team in supporting this bill."

"The horrendous shootings in Atlanta and now Boulder? When is enough enough?" Elijah Wood added in his own tweet, also referencing a string of shootings that occurred in Atlanta, Georgia, earlier this month. "We CANNOT accept that this is normal and can't be changed. This is beyond sad and exhausting. So much love to the victims and their families and to a future where this is no longer a part of our reality."

CBS News reported on Tuesday that Colorado authorities have identified the 10 victims who were killed at the King Soopers supermarket: Eric Talley, 51; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Rikki Olds, 25; Neven Stanisic, 23; Denny Stong, 20; and Jody Waters, 65.

According to the outlet, authorities have also vowed to hold accountable the accused gunman -- 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa -- charging him with 10 counts of murder in the first degree.

Police Chief Maris Herold told CBS News that Al Aliwi Alissa was being treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound, and Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty expected him to be transferred to a jail later Tuesday. The district attorney said he believed the suspect acted alone and that the community was safe, the outlet reports.

Follow along here for more live updates regarding the shooting from CBS News.

