Lady Gaga's father, Joe Germanotta, is concerned for his daughter's two French bulldogs and Ryan Fischer, the singer's friend and dog walker.

Fischer was shot four times on Wednesday night in Los Angeles while walking the GRAMMY winner's three dogs. Gustav and Koji were stolen, while Asia managed to escape and was later recovered by police. Meanwhile, Fischer remains hospitalized.

Germanotta spoke with ET over the phone on Friday and reacted to the shooting and dognapping. "We pray that the dogs are safe and that they don't experience any harm," he said.

Also on Friday, a source close to Fischer told ET that he is recovering well and is breathing on his own.

"And we thank God that Ryan is going to be OK," Germanotta added. "We hope that we get through this and everyone can put this behind them. It's unfortunate that these guys are down on their luck and they needed money, but to shoot someone for dogs is really a disgusting act. The entire family is keeping in touch."

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, is currently in Italy preparing to start filming her upcoming movie, Gucci. She has offered a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her dogs, Gustavo and Koji, no questions asked. Anyone who has the dogs can email KojiandGustav@gmail.com.

"Lady Gaga is beside herself about this situation," another source previously told ET. "Ryan is not only her dog walker, but also her friend. She is horrified that this happened."

As for a report that the FBI is looking into the shooting and dognapping, a spokesperson for the bureau exclusively tells ET that the Los Angeles Police Department is handling the investigation, and that any report claiming that the FBI is investigating is false.

