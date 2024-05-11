Christy Martin is reacting to Sydney Sweeney being tapped to portray her in an upcoming biopic, and the legendary boxer's psyched about the casting news.

The 55-year-old spoke to TMZ and she's beyond elated that the highly sought-after 26-year-old actress will bring Martin's life to the big screen. For starters, Martin told the outlet she's excited about Sweeney because she has a background in MMA. Secondly, Martin added she's chomping at the bit to help Sweeney train in the ring.

Martin told TMZ she has no involvement in the film, much less with the casting and script itself. But her story's so layered, and it's her hope that the film will go beyond her accomplishments in the ring.

"I want this movie to bring awareness to domestic violence, the challenge of sexuality and overall underdog story," she told the outlet. "I am a coal miner's daughter from a small town in southern West Virginia that made an impact in a sport that wasn't taken seriously -- women’s boxing."

And unlike one particular producer, Martin feels the Euphoria star oozes with talent.

"I think she is young, hot, talented and about to make a movie that in 20-plus years, fathers will watch with their daughters to make them aware of domestic violence," she said.

As ET previously reported, Black Bear -- in association with Sweeney's production company, Fifty Fifty Films, Anonymous Content, Votiv and Yoki -- will produce the film, with plans to introduce it to international buyers at the Cannes Film Market.

According to the synopsis, the David Michôd-directed project will tell "the unbelievable true story of formidable Christy Martin, who rose to fame as America's most successful female boxer in the 1990s. A naturally gifted fighter, Christy's life transformed in 1989 when she met her manager, and later husband, Jim Martin. Breaking boundaries, she became the first woman to sign with iconic promoter, Don King, and the only female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated."

Christy Martin after a victory at Madison Square Garden. - Getty

"Christy's charisma, good looks and unwavering resilience in the ring won her a wide fanbase and propelled her to become welterweight champion," the synopsis continues. "Behind this well-honed public persona, Christy tackled personal demons, toxic relationships, and an attempt on her life, proving that a fighter's hardest won victories aren't always in the ring."

Martin's story goes beyond her boxing accolades, which includes being inducted into the prestigious Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame and the International Boxing Hall of Fame. She miraculously survived an attempted murder in 2010 by her then-husband/manager, Jim Martin, who stabbed her in the torso and shot her at least once and left her for dead.

Martin's currently behind bars serving a 25-year prison sentence, the mandatory minimum.

