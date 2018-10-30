Boy Meets World actor William Daniels helped stop an attempted burglary in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, ET can confirm.

The location of the incident is believed to be the 91-year-old actor’s home and his interference caused the culprits to run away, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“There was a burglary call that was generated on Saturday [in Studio City],” a LAPD spokesperson tells ET. “Suspects attempted to get into the home but didn’t complete the task and ran away and are still outstanding.”



According to TMZ, Daniels was home with his wife, Bonnie Bartlett, at the time and turned on the lights after hearing someone kick in the back door, a move which prompted the intruders to leave.

Daniels played school principal Mr. Feeny on the '90s sitcom, which resumed with a subsequent series, Girl Meets World, in 2014.

ET has reached out to Daniels' rep for comment.



See more on Daniels and Boy Meets World below.



RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: 'Boy Meets World's William Daniels Gets Candid About Being a Victim of Child Abuse in New Memoir

NEWS: Matthew Lawrence Reunites With 'Boy Meets World' Co-Star Ben Savage to Celebrate Engagement to Cheryl Burke

EXCLUSIVE: 'Boy Meets World's Ben Savage on Why Cory and Topanga Were Totally 'Shipworthy'

Related Gallery