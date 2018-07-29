Matthew Lawrence Reunites With 'Boy Meets World' Co-Star Ben Savage to Celebrate Engagement to Cheryl Burke

Matthew Lawrence had a Boy Meets World reunion with co-star Ben Savage to celebrate his engagement to Cheryl Burke.

Savage, 37, who starred as Cory on the beloved '90s show, shared a picture on Saturday on his Instagram account of himself with Lawrence, who played Jack, with a sweet message of encouragement to his former co-star. Lawrence, 38, became engaged to the Dancing With the Stars pro dancer on May 3 -- her 34th birthday.

She said yes, obviously, and the two have been over the moon about it ever since.

"Congratulations on your engagement @matthewlawrence," Savage wrote on his Instagram account. "So happy for you and @cherylburke."

Lawrence and Burke appear to be enjoying their engagement. Lawrence moved in with Burke in June, requiring a little... adjustment... of closet space.

"It's official! My fiancé @cherylburke and I moved in together," Lawrence wrote on Instagram at the time. "We realized I *might* just want somewhere to put my clothes, so she cleaned out her THREE closets, purging 300 items..."

And Burke is so thrilled she can't stop posting engagement pics on her Instagram account.

"Today was a great day! Hard work always pays off and I can’t wait to share what I’ve been working on with you guys!" Burke wrote on Saturday. "But, until I can, I’m just going to spam you with my favorite pics from our engagement party #canthelpmyself."

For more on their relationship -- which included a decade-long break from one another -- watch the video below.

