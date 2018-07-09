Cheryl Burke Reveals She Recently Met Her Sister Whom She 'Had Never Known' After Their Father's Death

Cheryl Burke revealed on Monday that she recently met her sister for the first time.

The former Dancing With the Stars pro shared a glowing selfie of her and her look-alike sister on Instagram, explaining that they met after her father, Stephen Louis Burke, died in March. Burke said the two immediately connected.

"With my father's passing came a lot of darkness but there was also a lot of light -- I found my sister who I had never known," Burke wrote. "We recently met for the first time and it was such a surreal experience to walk into a room to meet and walk out feeling like we had known each other forever."

"In her I see the same drive and passion that our dad had and there’s clearly a major family resemblance," she added. "It may have taken 30 years to find each other, but I am so excited to have another sister for life."

In March, Burke revealed that her father died in a heartbreaking Instagram post featuring a throwback picture of him hugging her as a child.

"Dad, if I had one more chance to have you here with me today, I would do things differently," she wrote. "Every day I would tell you how much I love you. I miss you so much already. Rest In Peace Stephen Louis Burke April 13, 1950 - March 9, 2018."

ET spoke to Burke one month later, where she talked about her conflicting feelings towards her late dad.

"It's tough… My real father -- I have my stepdad, my mom remarried -- but my real father lived in Thailand, so I barely saw him as it is," she said. "So it was really hard for me to go back there and just, I feel like I have a lot of unanswered questions. But I do feel a lot closer to him, and I'm finding out more information than I ever have before. But it's never easy. I could never tell you how I feel…But the depression and sadness you go through is still something that I'm trying to get through."

On a happier note, Burke got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Matthew Lawrence, on her 34th birthday in May. A rep for Burke told ET that the engagement ring has a very special meaning, as it’s the same diamond that Burke’s late father gave to her mother.

"Matthew, with the help of his mother Donna, Cheryl’s mother Sherri and XIV Karats in Beverly Hills had the stone reset and added more diamonds to create the ring he proposed to Cheryl with," the rep said.

