Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley are celebrating 18 years of marriage. The couple took to Instagram Tuesday to celebrate the major milestone, sharing two very different posts. Kimberly went the more traditional route, declaring her love for her longtime husband.

"18 years I’ve been married to this man!! I can’t believe all that’s happened and all that we’ve done in that time. Thank you for this adventure. I love you @bradpaisley.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" she wrote alongside a photo of the couple.

While the country music star decided to poke a little fun at his wife with his post.

"Happy anniversary @kimberlywilliamspaisley ! Tears of joy... right?" he captioned a photo of the actress crying.

The usually busy couple have been spending a lot of time together while in quarantine, with Brad even revealing that he dyed his wife's hair for her. ET spoke with the country star last April about how he and his wife were passing the time while stuck at home.

"I think I did a really, pretty good job," Brad told ET at the time of his "new gig." The Off Road singer shared that Kimberly hadn't yet returned the favor and that he had trimmed his own hair.

This Wednesday also marks another anniversary for the couple. On March 17, 2020, just days after opening their free Nashville grocery store, The Store, the Paisley's revealed that they would be offering aid to those affected by last year's tornadoes in Nashville and the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Store's website, it "will operate as a year-round free grocery store allowing people to shop for their basic needs. There is no charge to those referred or to the people and agencies that send them. They may shop for food to supplement their income during times of crisis and as they work toward self-sufficiency."

