Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley are sharing some positive news!

Just days after the couple opened their free Nashville grocery store, The Store, earlier than expected, the 47-year-old country star and his wife are offering aid to those affected by the recent tornadoes in Nashville and the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the "Alive Right Now" singer announced The Store will be offering grocery delivery to elderly Nashville residents in the Edgehill and Berry Hill neighborhoods.

"In light of how times have changed, we've decided to change the way we do things a bit," Paisley says in an Instagram video. "We're mobilizing a group of volunteers to deliver one week's worth of groceries to elderly people who should not be out shopping on their own in these times."

The Store was able to open to the public last Saturday, ahead of schedule, "due to some really hard-working volunteers, staff and some incredible donors," the couple said in a video posted to Instagram.

According to The Store's website, it "will operate as a year-round free grocery store allowing people to shop for their basic needs. There is no charge to those referred or to the people and agencies that send them. They may shop for food to supplement their income during times of crisis and as they work toward self-sufficiency."

"I can't think of a better time for this to be open and serving this community," Paisley added while also sharing The Store's regular hours, which are Thursdays and Fridays from 1-7 p.m. CT and Saturdays from 11-5 p.m. CT.

Earlier this month, deadly tornadoes ripped through Nashville, killing 24 people and wrecking hundreds of buildings, according to authorities.

In January, ET was with Paisley at the St. Jude Country Cares Seminar in Memphis, Tennessee, where the father of two spoke on the importance of instilling good works in his sons, William and Jasper.

"My wife is good at that," Paisley told ET. "She's the reason that we started early on with them doing charity stuff. Back when they were first just toddlers, she would do Meals on Wheels and deliver with one of them in a car seat just so they saw. She's good at that and I follow the lead."

