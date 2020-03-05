Celebrities are finding a way to give back.

After tornadoes affected Nashville, Tennessee this week, country stars sent their prayers and condolences to those affected by the natural disasters. Others, however, are lending a hand, donating and finding ways to give back. Taylor Swift made a generous donation to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund and encouraged her fans to help in anyway they can.

"Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me," she wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "I've made a donation to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund."

While Swift didn't disclose how much she donated, her publicist, Tree Paine, confirmed to multiple outlets that the "Lover" singer donated $1 million.

Instagram Story

Dan + Shay also confirmed on their social media that they pledged $100,000 to tornado relief funds. Per Taste of Country, the duo gave their money to Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

Instagram Story

On Tuesday, Chris Young announced that he would be donating $50,000 to Music City Inc. Foundation. "My heart goes out to everyone who lost friends or family last night. It’s devastating to see photos this morning of the city I call home," he tweeted. "I don’t even recognize some of the locations it’s so bad... to help I’m donating $50,000 to the Music City Inc Foundation. If you want to help feel free to visit the site here https://visitmusiccity.com/nashvillestrong #NashvilleStrong."

I don’t even recognize some of the locations it’s so bad... to help I’m donating $50,000 to the Music City Inc Foundation. If you want to help feel free to visit the site here https://t.co/FpfrxkJH9R#NashvilleStrong — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) March 3, 2020

Kacey Musgraves partnered with resale Instagram account Stage to Closet to sell pieces from her personal and onstage wardrobe. The profits will be donated to tornado relief efforts, the singer shared.

"Heartbroken for East Nashville. I lived on this side of town (in this neighborhood until recently) for years. Many friends are severely affected. Thankful to be ok and thinking of those who aren't," Musgraves wrote in the post next to a photo of a restaurant damaged from the tornado.

Cassadee Pope, on her end, lent a hand and helped with cleaning up areas of Nashville.

"Just got back from cleaning up in East Nashville and the devastation is surreal. It was uplifting, however, to see so many people in the community helping, whether it was clearing people’s yards of branches and debris, or offering bagged lunches and water," she wrote on Instagram. "I met this sweet woman and we decided to buddy up and tackle a few yards together. It’s just a small example of what kind of place this is. We’re a family."

Fellow musician Scotty McCreery, meanwhile, has a show at the iconic Nashville venue The Ryman coming up and announced that he will donate "every dime" of the event's merchandise sales to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s emergency response fund.



"Heartbroken to hear the news outta Nashville this morning," the American Idol star wrote on Instagram. "Grateful all of my friends made it out ok, but also grieving with everyone who has experienced such unbelievable loss over night • I’m super fortunate to be headlining @TheRyman next Wednesday night. To help with relief, every dime we make off merch that night will be donated to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s emergency response fund. Nashville is one of the strongest and most resilient communities there is. Can’t wait to see yall next Wednesday!"

Country singer Dierks Bentley revealed that he's donating to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to help the families impacted by the disaster.

From our drummer, Steve. Grateful he and CarryAnn are ok. We are donating to the middle tennessee emergency response fund for victims. https://t.co/LezdxspvgDpic.twitter.com/7cj3wOKOif — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) March 4, 2020

NHL player Nic Kerdiles, who's engaged to Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley, created a GoFundMe to raise money.

Celebrity trainer Erin Oprea -- who shared that a tornado went down her street, but thankfully her home is standing -- also created a GoFundMe page to support her community and those affected.

instagram story

The Nashville Predators hockey team shared on Twitter that they would be serving pizza at the Bridgestone Arena for those affected by the storm.

Dear Smashville Fam,



We love you and we want to help. We will be serving pizza at @BrdgstoneArena beginning at 11 a.m. for all those affected by last night's storm. Please feel welcome to come and bring anyone who needs it. 💛🍕



Love,



Us — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 3, 2020

Additionally, food truck The Grilled Cheeserie also said they would be handing out free sandwiches.

The Grilled Cheeserie will be in East Nashville outside of Hunter Station today passing out free sandwiches to those affected by the tornado. #nashvillestrongpic.twitter.com/i7dSZ6rcRd — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) March 3, 2020

According to authorities, at least 24 people have been killed, with many others missing.

Kacey Musgraves is Having a Closet Sale to Benefit Tornado Relief Efforts | ET Style Feed This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kacey Musgraves' Closet Sale to Benefit Nashville Tornado Relief Efforts

Carrie Underwood and More Stars React to Devastating Nashville Tornadoes

Celebs Come Together in PSAs for Tornado Relief

Related Gallery