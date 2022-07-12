Brad Pitt looked effortlessly cool as he landed in Italy on Monday. The 58-year-old actor was photographed at the airport in Rome, carrying a guitar and wearing a brown T-shirt, cream-colored bucket hat and a coral face mask, which was hanging from one ear.

Pitt's stop in Italy comes as his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, and their kids are also vacationing there ahead of their twins, Vivienne and Knox's, 14th birthday. While they haven't been spotted together, the actor's promo tour for his upcoming film, Bullet Train, isn't set to kick off internationally until later this month, so Pitt might be in the country for personal reasons or other work.

Over the weekend, Jolie and the former couple's 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, spent the evening enjoying Måneskin's concert, which is part of the Italian rock band's Loud Kids tour. The mom-and-daughter duo appeared to enjoy the show from the audience, both sporting black ensembles for the outing.

Pitt's trip comes weeks after his recent interview with GQ was published, where he opened up about many personal things, including that he spent years battling "low-grade depression."

“I always felt very alone in my life,” Pitt shared. “Alone growing up as a kid, alone even out here [in Los Angeles], and it’s really not till recently that I have had a greater embrace of my friends and family. What’s that line, it was either Rilke or Einstein, believe it or not, but it was something about when you can walk with the paradox, when you carry real pain and real joy simultaneously, this is maturity, this is growth."

"Music fills me with so much joy," he added of how he finds happiness. "I think joy’s been a newer discovery, later in life. I was always moving with the currents, drifting in a way, and onto the next. I think I spent years with a low-grade depression, and it’s not until coming to terms with that, trying to embrace all sides of self—the beauty and the ugly—that I’ve been able to catch those moments of joy."

Pitt also opened up about his decision to get sober following his 2016 split from Jolie, whom he also shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, and Zahara, 17, with.

"I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe,” he said of his time in Alcoholics Anonymous. "Because I’d seen things of other people who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that’s just atrocious to me."

Jolie and Pitt have spent years engulfed in a contentious divorce and highly-publicized custody battle. For more on their custody case, watch the video below.

