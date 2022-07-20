Brad Pitt Explains Why His 'Bullet Train' Premiere Skirt Is the Best Summer Style
Brad Pitt is taking cool for the summer to the next level! On Tuesday, the 58-year-old actor turned heads as he made his way down the red carpet during the Bullet Train premiere in Germany, rocking a skirt that showed off his leg tattoos, which he paired with a pink linen shirt over top a brown linen shirt and topped off with motorcycle boots.
Pitt’s look didn’t just make a statement, but according to the star it also had a purpose. When asked by an Associated Press reporter about his style, Pitt replied with a smile, "The breeze, the breeze."
The father of six certainly felt the breeze as he posed for pictures with fans during the event and also while standing with his co-stars, Zazie Beetz, David Leitch, Kelly McCormick, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
The women of Bullet Train also served up some looks. King sported a sleek, light-pink bob hairstyle and wore a form-fitting black jumpsuit. For her part, Beetz dazzled on the red carpet in a strapless turquoise mini-dress made complete with her hair styled into two space buns.
On Wednesday, Pitt kept the summer style train rolling. During a photocall in London for the film, the actor rocked a green linen coordinated set with white shoes. Unlike his premiere look, the stars outfit called attention to his smile, as his legs were covered.
Pitt has been having fun with his style during the Bullet Train press run. Earlier this week while in Paris, he rocked a bright orange monochromatic look.
Bullet Train hits theatres on Aug. 5.
