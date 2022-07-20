Brad Pitt is taking cool for the summer to the next level! On Tuesday, the 58-year-old actor turned heads as he made his way down the red carpet during the Bullet Train premiere in Germany, rocking a skirt that showed off his leg tattoos, which he paired with a pink linen shirt over top a brown linen shirt and topped off with motorcycle boots.

Pitt’s look didn’t just make a statement, but according to the star it also had a purpose. When asked by an Associated Press reporter about his style, Pitt replied with a smile, "The breeze, the breeze."

Tristar Media/WireImage

The father of six certainly felt the breeze as he posed for pictures with fans during the event and also while standing with his co-stars, Zazie Beetz, David Leitch, Kelly McCormick, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

At the Berlin premiere of "Bullet Train," Brad Pitt beats the heat by wearing a kilt. pic.twitter.com/qpK0AFCpsA — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 19, 2022

The women of Bullet Train also served up some looks. King sported a sleek, light-pink bob hairstyle and wore a form-fitting black jumpsuit. For her part, Beetz dazzled on the red carpet in a strapless turquoise mini-dress made complete with her hair styled into two space buns.

Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Pitt kept the summer style train rolling. During a photocall in London for the film, the actor rocked a green linen coordinated set with white shoes. Unlike his premiere look, the stars outfit called attention to his smile, as his legs were covered.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Pitt has been having fun with his style during the Bullet Train press run. Earlier this week while in Paris, he rocked a bright orange monochromatic look.

Bullet Train hits theatres on Aug. 5.

