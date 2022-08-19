Brad Pitt Heads to South Korea for 'Bullet Train' Premiere After FBI Report Revealed
As they say in Tinseltown, the show must go on, and no one's heeding more to that creed than Brad Pitt, who is in South Korea promoting Bullet Train amid a 2016 FBI report in which Angelina Jolie accused him of assault.
The 58-year-old actor on Thursday visited Seoul for the premiere of the action comedy film at Yongsan CGV. Pitt looked carefree as he sported a smile from ear to ear. He also continued expressing himself through yet another fashionable look, this time with a denim getup. He was flanked by co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
The film opens on Aug. 24 in South Korea.
The visit comes on the heels of a 2016 FBI report in which Jolie claimed Pitt "grabbed her by her head" and started "shaking her" during their trip back to California following a September 2016 vacation with their six children.
Jolie also claimed Pitt referred to one of their children as a kid who "looks like a f**king Columbine kid."
In response to the 2016 report resurfacing, a source close to Pitt told ET, "Angelina and her team have been desperately trying to find something," the source added. "This is all for show. This is all information that she already had five and a half years ago. There is nothing new here."
The appearance also comes one day after Pitt's foundation struck a $20.5 million settlement with owners of faulty post-Hurricane Katrina homes the actor's foundation built.
