Dressed to impress! Brad Pitt walked the red carpet in style at the premiere of his new action blockbuster Bullet Train.

The handsome movie star stunned on the press line outside the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, rocking a mint green suit, paired with a teal shirt.

Pitt, 58, wore his blonde hair swept back and was all smiles as he talked to ET's Nischelle Turner about how he's just trying to have some fun with his fashion while promoting the action comedy.

"I mean, we're gonna die so let's just have some fun before we get out," Pitt said with a laugh.

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Pitt has been having fun with his style during the Bullet Train press run. In early July, while in Paris, he rocked a bright orange monochromatic look. He also showed off his legs at the Bullet Train premiere in Berlin, Germany on July 20.

When asked by an Associated Press reporter about his choice of wearing a skirt, Pitt replied with a smile, "The breeze, the breeze."

Pitt's new high-octane action comedy, Bullet Train, speeds into theatres Aug. 5.

