Brad Pitt Is House Swapping With Oil Heiress Aileen Getty

Brad Pitt is trading houses with Aileen Getty. The month after ET exclusively reported that Pitt sold his Los Feliz, California, home in an off-market deal, ET confirms that the 65-year-old oil heiress was the purchaser of the property.

Not only that, but now ET has learned that, after selling his house, Pitt, 59, has purchased Getty's property in the same area for $5.5 million.

Getty paid $33 million for Pitt's more than 2-acre compound that features multiple parcels of land with five homes, according to Dirt. The actor purchased the property's main house from Cassandra Peterson for $1.7 million in 1994.

Pitt once shared the home with his ex, Angelina Jolie, and their six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, Vivienne, 14, and Knox, 14.

As for Getty, when she sold her home, she made over $1 million in the deal, as she purchased the property from Maroon 5's James Valentine for $4.1 in 2019, the outlet reports. The 2,000-square-foot home has three bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms.

The real estate switcheroo comes amid Pitt's relationship with Ines de Ramon. Watch the video below for more on the couple.

RELATED CONTENT:

Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Has Not Met His Children Yet (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Brad Pitt Sells Los Angeles Home For Nearly $40 Million (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Spotted Together in Paris

Inside Brad Pitt's Romance With Paul Wesley's Ex Ines de Ramon

Related Gallery