Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon enjoyed some time in the city of love over the weekend! In a new video captured of the pair, Pitt and de Ramon were seen at France's annual César Awards on Friday evening, where Pitt surprised director David Fincher with an honor.

Per Paris Match, following the show, the new couple attended the ceremony's after-dinner at Fouquet's on the Champs-Élysées.

The quick clip shows Pitt seated next to de Ramon as they each carried on conversations at the star-studded dinner party.

The latest sighting of the couple comes after a source told ET that Paul Wesley's ex-wife "is so excited about her relationship" with the 59-year-old actor.

"Ines is very giddy, and her friends have never seen her like this before. She has that new crush feeling and it's very cute," the source said. "She has moved on from Paul and isn't letting their divorce impact her negatively."

Exclusif : Brad Pitt et sa petite amie Inès de Ramon au Fouquet’s des Champs Élysées, après la cérémonie des César. #Cesar2023#bradpittpic.twitter.com/QZB6N72kxE — Paris Match (@ParisMatch) February 25, 2023

"She's glad to be starting this new chapter and really enjoys Brad's company," the source added. "Ines is trying to protect their relationship as much as possible. She's keeping things private and low-key. Her loved ones and co-workers are happy for her."

Meanwhile, a second source told ET that Pitt "is a very casual guy when it comes to dating," though he "adores Ines and things are definitely going well between them."

"He enjoys her company, and they share a lot of laughs together," the source said. "Ines has spent a lot of time with Brad at his house when he is home in L.A., and they enjoy being low-key together. Brad has been busy filming but has made an effort to maintain the relationship and they talk frequently when he isn't on set. She is a very 'go with the flow' type of woman and that is what Brad appreciates."

While de Ramon "has not met" the six children Pitt shares with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, the source noted that "she has been around when Brad has spoken to them by phone."

"Brad prefers to keep things separate at this point in time," the source shared.

The two first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted in November at a Bono concert in Los Angeles with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. At the time, a source told ET that Pitt and de Ramon were just friends and that their relationship was not romantic.

At the end of 2022, things changed. A source told ET at the time, "Brad and Ines recently started dating. Brad is enjoying spending time with Ines and getting to know her better. It is still new, but they are seeing where things go and like each other. They are having a good time together."

Back in January -- after vacationing together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the holidays -- a source told ET that the Babylon star loves how "chill" de Ramon is, and the new couple is a "great match" and the pair is "excited about where things are headed.”

According to legal documents, obtained by ET, Wesley recently filed for divorce from de Ramon in Los Angeles County Superior Court. As for the reason behind the divorce, Wesley cited "irreconcilable differences." The Vampire Diaries actor and the jewelry industry exec tied the knot on Aug. 25, 2018 and separated around April 2022.

As for Pitt, he was previously married twice, first to Jennifer Aniston and second to Jolie. Before de Ramon, Pitt was linked to Emily Ratajkowski following the model's split from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

