Brad Pitt is aging like a fine wine!

The Oscar-winning actor was the definition of handsome as he was spotted filming a recent commercial for De'Longhi in the French Riviera.

Pitt, 59, wore a relaxed white linen shirt and cream trousers combo. Giving a callback to his looks from the late '90s/early 2000s, the actor had a clean face and spiked hair.

Joining Pitt on set was Karina Beuthe. The duo was spotted chatting in between takes.

The Bullet Train star has remained mostly out of the spotlight this year. In February, during his last public outing -- when he surprised director David Fincher with an award -- Pitt rocked longer tresses and a salt-and-pepper beard. The same weekend, Pitt was spotted spending some time with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

At the time, a source told ET, "Ines is very giddy, and her friends have never seen her like this before. She has that new crush feeling and it's very cute. She has moved on from Paul and isn't letting their divorce impact her negatively," the source said, referencing her ex-husband, Paul Wesley

In addition to spending his time in Europe, the father of six also filmed his upcoming Apple Original Film, Wolves. At the top of the year, Pitt reunited with George Clooney in New York City to shoot the thriller.

According to Apple, Wolves, which is written and directed by John Watts, is about "two lone fixers who are assigned the same job."

