Brad Pitt is a wedding crasher! In an interview with W Magazine for their Best Performances issue, the 59-year-old actor revealed that he showed up uninvited to a wedding while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

"I have crashed a wedding party. Sure did. It was on the set of Mr. & Mrs. [Smith]," he says of the 2005 flick, which he co-starred in alongside his now ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

"We were filming down in this Deco building downtown, and up in the penthouse above, we kept seeing people going up and down for a party," Pitt recalls. "It was a wedding party, so I crashed it. And they were OK with it."

Jamie Hawkesworth/W Magazine

After meeting on the set of the film, the pair dated for years. Pitt and Jolie, who tied the knot in 2014, separated in 2016 and were declared legally single three years later. They have been embroiled in a legal battle since. They share six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Jamie Hawkesworth/W Magazine

In the late '80s, years before he became a party crasher, Pitt had a four-episode stint on Dallas, which featured his first-ever sex scene.

"It would have been Dallas," Pitt says. "I had to roll around in the hay in a barn. I don't think I had a line. I think I was just rolling and frolicking with another."

As for if he was nervous for the scene, Pitt says, "I'm sure I was. I don't remember now, but I'm sure."

Pitt has moved on from bit parts on Dallas to starring in award-nominated films like Babylon. He's been busy personally too, as he's currently dating Ines de Ramon, a 30-year-old jewelry industry exec.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that the pair is "excited about where things are headed" after vacationing together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the holidays.

"Ines took a bunch of time off from work during the holidays to celebrate with Brad and spend New Year's Eve with him. They had a great time in Cabo just relaxing and having fun together," the source said. "They're a great match and have a good thing going. They have a lot in common and Brad likes how chill and low-key Ines is."

