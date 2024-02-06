Brad Pitt is in the building!

The two-time Oscar winner made a low-key appearance at the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday -- although the A-lister steered clear of walking the red carpet.

Pitt -- who serves as an executive producer on the Marley biopic under his Plan B Productions banner -- snuck into the premiere and avoided stealing the spotlight from the film's talented cast and creators.

However, one intrepid TikTok star -- and former Survivor contestant -- Lauren-Ashley Beck managed to grab a few pics with the handsome superstar inside the theater, which she shared to her Instagram Story.

In one post, Beck celebrates "the eye contact" she made with the screen icon and joked that they were now on a first-name basis.

While Pitt has been working on an untitled Formula One racing film -- and thus has been seen at many high-profile races recently -- the actor hasn't starred in a film of his own since 2022's Babylon. He also hasn't walked a red carpet since early 2023.

As for Bob Marley: One Love, Kingsley Ben-Adir stars as the titular Jamaican music icon in the new biopic.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green -- and produced in partnership with the Marley family -- One Love also stars Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh, Michael Gandolfini, Umi Myers and Nadine Marshall.

The project is one of the first authorized biopics of the groundbreaking artist, and Bob's son, Ziggy Marley, serves as a producer, alongside Rita Marley Cedella Marley, Robert Teitel, Jeremy Kleiner, and Dede Gardner, and executive producers Richard Hewitt, Orly Marley, Matt Solodky and Pitt.

Bob Marley: One Love premieres in theaters on Feb. 14.

