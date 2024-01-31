Donald Glover is stepping into a role once played by Brad Pitt with his new series, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and the Atlanta star says he actually turned to Pitt for some advice.

On Wednesday, Glover attended the premiere of his new spy thriller series at the Weylin Brooklyn Theatre in New York City, where he spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about how he prepared for his take on playing the titular Mr. Smith.

"I'm not a big fan of remakes, so this was kind of a big deal to kind of take it on," said Glover, who co-created the show, alongside Francesca Sloane, as an adaptation of the 2005 action spy comedy of the same name starring Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

"Once I saw the original, I was like, 'This is a good date movie.' And I was like, 'Maybe I could make a good date show out of it?'" Glover explained. "Like, you know, something me and my wife could watch together."

Glover and Maya Erskine star as two spies who have to go undercover as a married couple under the assumed aliases of John and Jane Smith. For his part, Glover said he "reached out to Brad" when he was first getting ready to take on the role.

"Brad was like, you know, he just Brad Pitted his way out of it," Glover joked. "I was like, 'I just need some tips,' and he just charmed his way out of it. He was like, 'Oh, you'll do great, kid.' That kind of thing."

"I mean, he was very, very sweet and nice and that was very helpful," Glover added. "I just wanted to get a good understanding ... It was great. He gave me good advice."

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

As for informing his character's relationship with Erskine's character, Glover admitted that they both sort of took inspiration and cues from their own relationships. However, Glover also said that his partner, Michelle Glover -- with whom he attended the premiere -- "hasn't seen it yet."

"That's why I'm leaving halfway through," Glover said. "So when she gets home, there's like flowers and stuff. [I'm] buttering her up for the fact that a lot of it was actually inspired by me and Maya's marriages."

Mr. & Mrs. Smith premieres Feb. 1 on Prime Video.

RELATED CONTENT: