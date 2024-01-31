Donald Glover is offering a major Community movie update more than a year after the project was first announced.

Speaking to ET's Rachel Smith at the New York premiere of Mr. & Mrs. Smith on Wednesday, the 40-year-old actor and musician shared that not only is the project still very much in the works, but there's already a script. Check that, not only is there a script, the script is done!

"I was told that the script -- literally, I was texting today -- I was told that the script was done," Glover tells ET.

But, no, the script hasn't hit Glover's inbox -- at least not yet. "I haven't read it yet," he says. But there's no question about it, Glover's all in on the project.

"It's really just a schedule thing [but] I'm in," says Glover, who famously portrayed Troy Barnes on the show. "I'm all in."

It was back in September 2022 when Peacock announced that the movie was in the works, nearly a decade after the start of a fan campaign to end the comedy's run with a film. The movie will reunite cast members Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong with original series creator Dan Harmon. McHale and Andrew Guest will also executive produce. Additionally, Peacock is acquiring the full Community series library for their streaming service.

"Six seasons and a movie' started out as a cheeky line from Community's early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a statement. "We're incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can't wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences."

By the way, it was Glover who initially pitched the idea of a Community movie during the cast's virtual reunion table read in May 2020 -- his first Community appearance since departing the show in season 5.

In the meantime, fans can catch Glover star as John Smith and co-star Maya Erskine as Jane Smith in Prime Video's reinvention of the 2005 action comedy of the same name starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. But instead of a married couple that ultimately realizes they're working undercover for opposite agencies, Prime Video's series centers around two new agents who must pretend to be happily married.

Prime Video will stream episodes of Mr. & Mrs. Smith beginning Feb. 1.

