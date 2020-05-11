"Six seasons and a movie!" Will the prophecy finally be fulfilled?

Community creator Dan Harmon gave fans new hope this week -- just after the cast reunited on Joel McHale and Ken Jeong's podcast and for their upcoming virtual table read -- speaking to The Wrap about rumors that the NBC cult comedy will come together for one last movie.

"I can tell people for sure that the enthusiasm for Community both for all of this time and the resurgence of it [on Netflix], there’s always an aspect of that [that] affects the marketplace," Harmon said. "And when the marketplace gets affected, conversations happen. And when conversations happen, things happen."

"I mean, when you’re part of the Community family, you learn never to raise expectations, keep ‘em nice and low and then be pleasantly surprised. So I can say that there are conversations happening that people would want to be happening and that I’m very, very excited about the coming months."

It's almost five years since the comedy series came to an end after six seasons, but there's no doubt that fans are still loving the show, especially after it recently started streaming on Netflix. When ET spoke with McHale last month, he teased that the long-speculated Community feature was already in progress.

"Oh, it's happening. We're filming it now. We have a budget of $250 million. We're shooting it in Costa Rica. It's taking place on a large pirate ship," McHale joked. "Well, I hope it happens. I know that Alison Brie tweeted she got a call from Sony and I think there's a world where it happens, but as you know, a lot has to happen. Scripts have to be written, actors have to be available. I mean, all these steps."

"I would do it in a New York minute," he continued, adding, "It's going to be hard to get a hold of Donald [Glover]... Obviously, Donald became-- I mean, I think people on Mercury know who he is. I know that he's the busiest person I know. You know, your John Olivers and obviously Alison, I mean, everyone has gone on to do shows."

Community, which premiered in 2009, followed seven unlikely strangers who meet in a study group at community college. The show quickly became a hit, spinning brilliantly clever storylines from Harmon and the talents of its star-studded cast, which also included Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Jim Rash, Yvette Nicole Brown, Chevy Chase and John Oliver.

"I know that Dan wants to do it and I know that he's got so much Rick and Morty to do as well," McHale said. "So I don't know when he's going to find the time. But I'd love to do it."

Community is now streaming on Netflix. See more in the video below.

